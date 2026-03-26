Bunny Hop Easter event brings egg hunts and family fun to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host its Bunny Hop event on Friday, April 3, at 2 p.m. at Fox Field behind Cahaba Heights Elementary School.

The event will feature age-group egg hunts beginning at 2:05 p.m., along with activities including music, games, crafts, bubbles and inflatables such as a bouncy house and slide. Attendees can also take photos with Flopsie the Bunny and enjoy treats from Unless U Scoops.

The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to park in the gravel lot near the splash pad.