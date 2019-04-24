Bruster's helps 'Idol' contestant create own ice cream flavor

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Bruster's Real American Idol contestant and Vestavia Hills native Walker Burroughs, middle, poses with the staff at Bruster’s on March 30 after they helped him create his own ice cream flavor, “Good Heavens.”

To celebrate Vestavia Hills native Walker Burroughs' success on “American Idol,” Bruster’s Real Ice Cream created an ice-cream flavor to honor the VHHS alumnus.

“Good Heavens” is vanilla ice cream with a peanut butter ripple and Honey Nut Cheerios, said Becky Padgett, the store manager.

“[Burroughs] loves Honey Nut Cheerios and a spoonful of peanut butter for breakfast,” Padgett said.

On March 30, Burroughs came into the store, located at 1008 Vestavia Parkway, and tried several different combinations with his friends before settling on the winner, which was named after the current Belmont University student’s catchphrase.

After the store announced the new flavor, the “Idol” judges, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, tasted the flavor on live television after the show called and asked for a sample, and Burroughs giving a shout-out to his hometown store.

Since then, people from all over the country have been calling Bruster’s, asking to buy the ice cream, Padgett said. Corporate leaders decided to take the flavor nationwide on April 20, she said.

“We’re just amazed at the power of that couple of minutes on national television,” Padgett said. “... It was just a great promotion and a great boost for us.”

Padgett said Burroughs never worked at the store, but just really loved its ice cream.

The store is now running special deals for those who buy the flavor on viewing nights, Padgett said.