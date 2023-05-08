Brian Christine running for District 5 seat on Jefferson County Commission

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Christine. Dr. Brian Christine is running as a Republican for state Senate District 15.

Brian Christine, who ran in the 2022 Republican primary for state Senate District 15, has announced his intention to run for the District 5 seat on the Jefferson County Commission.

Current District 5 Commissioner Steve Ammons will step down from the commission at the end of May to become CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance. Christine, a urologist with Urology Centers of Alabama in Homewood, ran unsuccessfully against incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts last spring in a bid to join the state legislature. Christine is a Mountain Brook resident.

Christine praised Ammons’ work on the commission, specifically in the area of economic development. He said his goal is to continue that effort and take care of existing businesses while recruiting new ones.

“I really understand we have to promote a positive environment and a business- and worker-friendly environment,” Christine said.

Following the announcement that Ammons would step down, Christine said he was approached by members of the commission who felt he could do well in the role.

Being a part-owner and manager in his business and managing others has equipped him to serve on the commission, Christine said. In addition to maintaining county infrastructure, overseeing the budget and recruiting new businesses, Christine said his goals include taking advantage of Jefferson County’s technology pipeline, highlighting the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kratos SRE and Southern Research.

As a longtime resident and employee in Jefferson County, Christine said he owes the community a lot, and this position allows him to serve and give back.

“I’m at a point where I can give back service,” Christine said.

Christine gained 41% of about 20,000 votes cast in the Republican primary for the state Senate District 15 seat last year and said he learned that running a campaign is hard work.

“You have to give effort,” Christine said. “You’ve got to get out. That all goes toward work ethic.”

While the date of the special election is not yet known, Christine said he’s heard it could be as early as mid-July.

As of May 8, there were no other known candidates for the District 5 seat.