Brazilian Day returns to Horizon Church

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. The 2018 Brazilian Day, hosted at Horizon Church, featured Brazilian food, live music, dancing and other celebrations.

Those in the Vestavia Hills area who want to enjoy Brazilian music and food will have their chance at the fifth annual Brazilian Day festival at Horizon Church on Oct. 12.

The festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be similar to previous years, said Jennyfer Goodnight, one of the event organizers. It will include the selling of authentic Brazilian dishes prepared by Brazilians, as well as live music, a kids’ zone, games, inflatables and other family-friendly attractions, Goodnight said.

“It’s a lot of work,” Goodnight said.

Planning for the event begins in January, and takes a lot of effort for church staff and volunteers, Goodnight said.

“Without [volunteers], we cannot make this happen,” Goodnight said.

The event brings the community together to raise funds for missions for the church, Goodnight said, the largest fundraiser Horizon Church holds during the year.

“Every year, we see an increase [in] our sales,” Goodnight said. “... It’s something we are serious about.”

There are usually about 1,000 people that come to the event, Goodnight said.

The event highlights the large Brazilian community that has formed over the years in the Vestavia area, with many of them attending Horizon Church, Goodnight said.

“A lot of people still don’t realize we have a Brazilian community in Alabama,” Goodnight said.

Horizon Church is located at 2345 Columbiana Road.