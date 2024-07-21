Book talk on Southern rivers coming to Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Part of the book cover for R. Scot Duncan's book "Southern Rivers: Restoring America's Freshwater Biodiversity"

The greater Birmingham chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama will hear from an author about rivers in the South next month in Vestavia Hills.

Author R. Scot Duncan plans to talk about his book “Southern Rivers: Restoring America’s Freshwater Biodiversity.”

His talk is scheduled to be Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The talk is open to anyone age 18 or older.