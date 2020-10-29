Book clubs go digital at Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is decorated for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you’re looking for a group to join and discuss your love of literature with, look no further than the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

While the library remains closed to the public, curbside service is being offered, and there are plenty of digital events for patrons to choose from.

For adults, there is a “Read and Feed” book group that will meet 6 p.m. Nov. 5 via Zoom, and they’ll discuss “American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics and the Birth of American CSI” by Kate Winkler Dawson. On Nov. 10, the “Eighth of March” book group will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom and will discuss Abi Dare’s “The Girl With the Louding Voice.”

For teens, “Lauren’s Book Buzz” will be on YouTube at 4 p.m. Nov. 24, where they can find new books to enjoy.

Teens can also enjoy a scavenger hunt in their own home, led by library staff via Zoom at 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

For children, Ms. Holly will “bring fun online STEAM-themed activities” to YouTube at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.

For adults, they can learn to make a few different items. On 4 p.m. Nov. 10 on YouTube, they can learn to make fall leaves using brown paper and a white pencil during “Tara’s Creative Corner.” Free craft to-go bags are available while supplies last; to reserve, call 205-978-4678. They can also learn to make an apple cinnamon Moscow mule, during the “Library Libations Cocktails and Mocktails” event 6 p.m. Nov. 20 on YouTube.

For a full listing of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.