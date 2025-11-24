Blue Lake Drive lane closure coming Dec. 1-5

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills A portion of one lane on Blue Lake Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is scheduled to be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 pm. on Dec. 1-5, 2025, for replacement of a drainage pipe.

The city of Vestavia Hills is closing one lane on Blue Lake Drive for 6 ½ hours a day for five days next week so that workers can replace a drainage pipe.

The project area is on Blue Lake Drive around Lakeside Drive, just north of U.S. 280 and east of Interstate 459. The lane closure is scheduled to take place on Dec. 1-5 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is scheduled to have officers on site to assist with traffic control, but motorists should expect delays in the area, city officials said.