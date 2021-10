× Expand Emily Featherston

The city of Vestavia Hills is hosting a blood drive on Monday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vestavia Hills Recreation Center at 1973 Merryvale Road. The American Red Cross is experiencing a critical need and are trying to make sure hospital shelves are stocked with life-saving blood.

Come give for a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich by email or $5 e-gift card.

Click here to sign up or go to “redcrossblood.org” and use the sponsor keyword “Vestavia” in the search box.”