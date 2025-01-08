Birmingham Water Works shares tips for winterizing your home

As Alabama is expected to experience multiple days of extremely cold temperatures this week, Birmingham Water Works has shared tips on how to winterize your home.

To protect your home form freezing temperatures, BWW recommends following these tips:

Seal Drafts and Insulate: Apply weather stripping around doors and windows, and insulate your attic and basement.

Inspect and Clean the Furnace: Replace furnace filters and schedule a professional inspection to ensure it’s running efficiently.

Protect Pipes from Freezing: Insulate exposed pipes and let faucets drip in extreme cold to prevent freezing.

Check Roof & Gutters: Clear gutters to avoid ice dams and repair roof shingles as needed.

Reverse Ceiling Fans: Set ceiling fans clockwise to circulate warm air efficiently.

For more information, visit https://www.bwwb.org/.