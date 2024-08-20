Birmingham Homeschooling Commuinty to hold Field Day Aug. 23

× Expand Image from Birmingham Homeschooling Community

The Birmingham Homeschoolers Community is holding a Homeschool Field Day this Friday, Aug. 23, at McCallum Park in Vestavia Hills.

The event is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and will give homeschooling families an opportunity to connect with others. It’s designed for both seasoned homeschooling veterans or those new to it.

Kids can engage in activities to meet new friends, and parents will have the chance to engage with others in similar stages of the homeschool journey.

To register, visit birminghamhomeschoolers.com.