Birmingham Girls Choir to present annual fall concert

The three choirs that make up the Birmingham Girls Choir will present their annual fall concert on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

More than 100 girls are in the program this year – up from 70 last year - and now representing more than 50 schools from the greater Birmingham area.

The Birmingham Girls Choir operates similarly to the more well-known Birmingham Boys Choir, only on a much smaller scale financially. In the past two years however, key changes have been made

 New board members have been engaged.

 A new Executive Director, Margaret Heron, is in place.

 More than 100 girls participate in the three separate choirs, representing grades K-12.

 A budget is in place and the group operates profitably.

--Submitted by Margaret Heron