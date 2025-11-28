Birmingham Boys Choir to perform at Vestavia chamber luncheon Dec. 9

× Expand The program for the luncheon will be a holiday performance by the Birmingham Boys Choir.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club.

Networking and the buffet line will begin at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees an opportunity to connect with local business and community members before the program begins around noon.

This month’s luncheon will feature a holiday performance by the Birmingham Boys Choir. The luncheon is part of the chamber’s regular monthly series held on the second Tuesday of each month and typically includes speakers or presentations on a wide range of topics.

Reservations are $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, and $30 for late reservations.

The chamber notes that, except in cases of illness or family emergency, reservations not canceled by the deadline must be paid in full.

More information is available on the Chamber of Commerce website.