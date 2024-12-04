Birmingham Boys Choir to perform 47th annual Christmas concert Dec. 8

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Birmingham Boys Choir rehearses at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Nov. 16, 2024, in preparation for its 47th annual Christmas concert at the Samford University Wright Center on Dec. 8, 2024.

The Birmingham Boys Choir will once again take the stage at Samford University’s Leslie Wright Center on Dec. 8, marking the 47th annual Christmas concert performance by the group.

The BBC has put on its yearly holiday show at the Leslie Wright Center for seven years, previously bouncing around from venue to venue and primarily performing in church halls.

More than 150 children, teenagers and adult men from the Birmingham area will don traditional choir robes as they sing a slew of classic Christmas tunes to celebrate the birth of Jesus. They will sing a total of 21 songs, and this year’s concert theme is “Sing Noel.”

“It's more blessed to give than receive,” BBC Executive Director Jeff Caulk said. “This is our gift to the community, and when you can do that and have 2000 people singing with you, it’s just the best.”

At least five songs will be performed by the entire group, and others will be breakouts done by the different age groups. There are juniors, seniors, masters and alumni.

Juniors include children in third to fifth grade, seniors are sixth to eighth grade, and the masters are high school aged. The alumni are adults, high school graduates and beyond, who were previously a part of the BBC. They return each year for the concert.

The concert will be at 872 Montague Drive on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Visit birminghamboyschoir.org/performances for more information.