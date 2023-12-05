Birmingham Boys Choir's 46th Christmas Concert set on Dec. 5

× Expand Birmingham Boys Choir

The 46th Christmas Concert of the Birmingham Boys Choir is set to take place on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University, located at 800 Lakeshore Drive.

The Birmingham Boys Choir, a nonprofit organization, focuses on offering young boys in the Birmingham area a platform to concentrate and develop their musical skills. The concert, organized by this organization, is free to attend, and no tickets are required for entry.

For more information about the Birmingham Boys Choir and their 2023-2024 concert season, interested individuals can visit the organization's website at birminghamboyschoir.org/2023-2024-concert-season.