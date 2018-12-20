Birmingham Boys Choir entertains crowd at Briarwood Presbyterian Church

DSC_1328.jpg

Neal Embry

The leader of the Birmingham Boys Choir leads the crowd and the choir at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20.

DSC_1280.jpg

Neal Embry

A crowd gathers at Briarwood Presbyterian Church for a performance of the Birmingham Boys Choir.

DSC_1301.jpg

Neal Embry

The Birmingham Boys Choir prepares to take the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

DSC_1318.jpg

Neal Embry

The Birmingham Boys Choir walks to the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20.

DSC_1322.jpg

Neal Embry

Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir sing as they take the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Castle on Dec. 20.

DSC_1326.jpg

Neal Embry

A member of the Birmingham Boys Choir holds the American flag during their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

DSC_1336.jpg

Neal Embry

The Birmingham Boys Choir sings at their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

DSC_1336.jpg

Neal Embry

The Birmingham Boys Choir sings at their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

A few days before Christmas, the Birmingham Boys Choir sang Christmas songs for area residents.

The large choir filled the sanctuary at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20, singing a selection of songs that got the audience involved, as well.

