Birmingham Boys Choir entertains crowd at Briarwood Presbyterian Church

1 of 8
Neal Embry
The leader of the Birmingham Boys Choir leads the crowd and the choir at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20.
2 of 8
Neal Embry
A crowd gathers at Briarwood Presbyterian Church for a performance of the Birmingham Boys Choir.
3 of 8
Neal Embry
The Birmingham Boys Choir prepares to take the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.
4 of 8
Neal Embry
The Birmingham Boys Choir walks to the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20.
5 of 8
Neal Embry
Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir sing as they take the stage at Briarwood Presbyterian Castle on Dec. 20.
6 of 8
Neal Embry
A member of the Birmingham Boys Choir holds the American flag during their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.
7 of 8
Neal Embry
The Birmingham Boys Choir sings at their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.
8 of 8
Neal Embry
The Birmingham Boys Choir sings at their Dec. 20 performance at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.
A few days before Christmas, the Birmingham Boys Choir sang Christmas songs for area residents.
The large choir filled the sanctuary at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 20, singing a selection of songs that got the audience involved, as well.