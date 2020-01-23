Bids and Bites to again benefit Vestavia West

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore. VHEW Assistant Principal Susan McCall and Principal Kim Hauser browse the silent auction itemsat the 2017 Bids and Bites auction. × 2 of 2 Expand Bids and Bites information. Prev Next

People will have a chance to purchase unique items at a silent auction to help benefit teachers and students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West on Friday, Feb. 7.

The annual event, Bids and Bites, is in its 15th year, organizer Laura Catherine Mason said. The event begins at the Hoover Country Club at 6:30 p.m. and is set to finish around 9:30 p.m. A small admission fee will be collected at the door to go to the school.

The event is the largest fundraiser each year for the school and includes a silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the school. Money will be used for technological advancements, classroom needs, special projects and other needs that may arise at the school, Mason said.

Many local businesses participate in the event, and auction items include artwork, campus, sports packages, cosmetics and other interesting and unique items. Last year, more than $20,000 was raised, and the goal is to raise at least that much this year, Mason said.

The event is fun and set in a casual, adults-only environment, Mason said. Hors d’oeurves and beverages will be served. The event usually brings in between 250 and 300 people, Mason said. The Hoover Country Club is at 3140 Club Drive in Hoover.