Bids and Bites returns to in-person format

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flynt Connor. A basket from last year’s Bids and Bites auction.

The annual Bids and Bites auction will be held this month to benefit Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

Returning to an in-person format after being virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be Feb. 4 at the Hoover Country Club from 6-8 p.m.

The event is in its 17th year and is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the school.

The proceeds from the event benefit the school and its teachers, organizer Flynt Connor said. With the money from previous events, Bids and Bites has been helpful in raising funds for classroom supplies and other needs, including new technology, books for the library and classrooms, among other educational items for the school’s teachers, Connor said.

2022 Bids and Bites

WHAT: Annual fundraiser benefiting Vestavia Hills Elementary West; includes a silent auction

WHEN: Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Hoover Country Club, 3140 Club Drive

TICKETS: Parents will receive link through communication app to purchase in advance; all other tickets sold at door

The event includes a silent auction that features baskets with themes, including the Atlanta Braves, Date Night and Best of Vestavia, Connor said.

“We will also have other items donated from local businesses, as well as class experiences,” Connor said.

For those interested in attending the event, tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, Connor said.