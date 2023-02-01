Bids and Bites moves to new venue

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flynt Connor. Guests peruse auction items at the 2022 Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser is moving to the Park Crest event facility.

The 18th iteration of the fundraiser, which benefits Vestavia Hills Elementary West, is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chair at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with items benefiting the school.

In past years, more than $18,000 has been raised, Lambert said.

Flynt Connor, president of VHEW’s PTO, said profits have allowed the PTO to grant new technology in classrooms, books for the library, speech-language therapy supplies, classroom books and outdoor equipment like basketball goals and a Gaga pit, which allows kids to play a “softer” version of dodgeball.

Guests can win jewelry and other prizes during the auction, along with enjoying a carving station and hors d'oeuvres, part of an expanded menu.

Each class at West has a theme basket they have donated for the auction as well, Connor said. Bedzzz Express has donated a Tempur-Pedic mattress. All the bidding is done online, though the auction is in-person, Connor said.

The PTO has tried to ramp up their marketing to improve attendance at the event, Connor said, and they are excited about moving to the new facility. Connor said they felt like a move was necessary to give the event new life.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple at the door on the day of the event.