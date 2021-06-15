Bid for Phase 3 of Community Spaces comes in over budget

× Expand Emily Featherston

Due to the cost of construction supplies, the returning bids for Phase Three of the Community Spaces Plan came in north of $3 million, “significantly over” the city of Vestavia Hill’s budget of about $1.8 million.

Ken Upchurch with TCU Consulting, which is overseeing the project for the city, informed the City Council of the issue in a work session prior to the June 14 council meeting, and said the cost of supplies is high and the construction market is “really volatile” right now.

“Contractors are scared to death to bid a project because they don’t know what the price is going to be,” Upchurch said.

Upchurch said it’s important to take time and figure out what to do, whether that is changing the scope of the project or possibly delaying some aspects of the project, which was slated to include new tennis courts, a tennis pavilion, a dog park and walking trails, along with site work and improvements to the maintenance facility and road infrastructure.

In the work session and then in the official meeting, the council also heard about an issue on Crosshaven Drive, where a pipe will need to be replaced. A 60-inch in diameter pipe is failing due to its age, said Raynor Boles with TCU, and while it is not in danger of collapsing and is not a safety emergency, it needs to be replaced due to the negative impact on stormwater drainage. That portion of the road, which is roughly between El Zun Zun and Green Valley Road, will need to be closed, most likely for five days, Boles said, but residents and businesses will still have access to their properties, and water service will not be disrupted.

The council passed a resolution authorizing the funding of the replacement, which should cost about $50,000, City Manager Jeff Downes said. Boles said it would be about two weeks before supplies arrive.

Boles said during the next two to three weeks, crews will finish widening and doing curb and gutter work, along with the installation of sidewalks, on the east side of the street. Boles said they can’t perform work on the west side due to ongoing utility work in the area.

The council will also decide at a later meeting whether to approve additional work at the intersection of Green Valley Road and Crosshaven on behalf of Jefferson County, with the county paying for the work, Downes said.

Also at the meeting, the council voted to approve redesign work for the pedestrian bridge project, which came in significantly over budget due to the cost of building the bridge, which has a unique, single-beam bridge span with no support structure in the middle. The cost of the new analysis and design, which will be done by Gresham Smith, is $42,000. Blair Perry with Gresham Smith said the goal now is to have a more cost-effective design, but the bridge will still be a single-span bridge, and ALDOT won’t allow a support structure in the median on U.S. 31, where the bride is designed to connect the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to Wald Park.

The council also voted to update the city’s massage parlor ordinance, following the January arrest of LeVan Uriah Johnson, CEO of Oasis Day Spa and Wellness Center in Rocky Ridge, on sexual abuse charges that allegedly took place at the spa. Lieutenant Mike Keller with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said the changes include adopting the state board of massage therapist’s guidelines, increasing fines for noncompliance, and mandating that anyone who puts in a business license application for a massage parlor must submit an affidavit listing the names of all employees and display their license where it can be seen, among other changes.

The council also approved additional funding and a time extension on the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex pedestrian tunnel project, which has been delayed due to a conflict with a water main. Due to that conflict, a bypass road and guardrails will need to be built during construction of the tunnel. The project is being funded in large part by a grant, but the city’s matching part of that grant will be increased by $40,000, Downes said.

The council also approved the roughly $170,000 bid from Pennington Group for construction of a dog park at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, which is funded by a $300,000 mine reclamation grant, Downes said. The bid came in about $8,000 under the projected cost.

