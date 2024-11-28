Better Business Bureau gives tips for holiday pop-up shops

× Expand Adobe stock photo

The Better Business Bureau is encouraging holiday shoppers to exercise caution when shopping at temporary retail locations and online pop-up stores this holiday season.

While these vendors often provide unique gift options, consumers report issues such as poor-quality merchandise, difficulty with returns and undelivered special-order items. To help consumers shop safely, the BBB has outlined essential tips to protect your finances and ensure a smooth shopping experience.

Keep These BBB tips in mind when shopping at holiday pop-up shops:

Guard your personal information: For small purchases, consider paying in cash to avoid sharing sensitive data. For larger purchases, use a credit card, which offers additional protection if the retailer disappears or the product isn’t delivered.

Be cautious with special orders: Before placing an order, verify the seller's contact information and confirm it works. Obtain clear details on delivery timelines and always ask for a receipt or order confirmation.

Check the shop’s longevity: Ask if the shop will be open after the holidays for returns or exchanges. If not, take extra care to ensure the item is exactly what you want before purchasing.

Pay attention to quality: Be wary of counterfeit goods, especially designer items or must-have gifts sold at unusually low prices.

Understand product guarantees: For items with warranties, confirm how you can get the product serviced if needed.

Watch out for holiday pop-up online retailers

Temporary online shops also rise during the holiday season. BBB recommends the following precautions when buying from unfamiliar online merchants:

Research the business and verify its physical address and phone number. Check its BBB Business Profile at BBB.org.

Look for reviews or search online for potential scams linked to the business.

Avoid deals that seem too good to be true—they often are.

Protect Yourself This Holiday Season