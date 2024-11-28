Better Business Bureau gives tips for holiday pop-up shops

×
Adobe stock photo
The Better Business Bureau is encouraging holiday shoppers to exercise caution when shopping at temporary retail locations and online pop-up stores this holiday season.
While these vendors often provide unique gift options, consumers report issues such as poor-quality merchandise, difficulty with returns and undelivered special-order items. To help consumers shop safely, the BBB has outlined essential tips to protect your finances and ensure a smooth shopping experience.
Keep These BBB tips in mind when shopping at holiday pop-up shops:
- Guard your personal information: For small purchases, consider paying in cash to avoid sharing sensitive data. For larger purchases, use a credit card, which offers additional protection if the retailer disappears or the product isn’t delivered.
- Be cautious with special orders: Before placing an order, verify the seller's contact information and confirm it works. Obtain clear details on delivery timelines and always ask for a receipt or order confirmation.
- Check the shop’s longevity: Ask if the shop will be open after the holidays for returns or exchanges. If not, take extra care to ensure the item is exactly what you want before purchasing.
- Pay attention to quality: Be wary of counterfeit goods, especially designer items or must-have gifts sold at unusually low prices.
- Understand product guarantees: For items with warranties, confirm how you can get the product serviced if needed.
Watch out for holiday pop-up online retailers
Temporary online shops also rise during the holiday season. BBB recommends the following precautions when buying from unfamiliar online merchants:
- Research the business and verify its physical address and phone number. Check its BBB Business Profile at BBB.org.
- Look for reviews or search online for potential scams linked to the business.
- Avoid deals that seem too good to be true—they often are.
Protect Yourself This Holiday Season
- Stay vigilant when shopping at temporary locations, whether in person or online.
- Hold onto receipts and carefully review credit card statements to spot unauthorized charges.
- Report suspected scams to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.