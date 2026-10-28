Ben Okon brings Halloween storytime to Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host "Monsters Love Brownies Storytime with Ben Okon" on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10-11 a.m.

Presented with Books-A-Million, the all-ages program will feature Okon reading from his new book, "Monsters Love Brownies." Copies will be available for purchase and signing during the event.

Children are encouraged to attend in costume, and brownies, candy and other treats will be available while supplies last. The library will also offer trick-or-treating throughout the day.

Registration for storytime is free. A "Storytime + Book" option is available for $15.70, including fees, for families who want to preorder a copy for pickup at check-in.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit the event listing through Eventbrite.