Beekeeper Jeff Lisenby to speak at Vestavia Hills senior luncheon

Vestavia Hills adults age 55 and older will get a chance to learn about beekeeping at a luncheon next month at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Jeff Lisenby, president of the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association, is the scheduled speaker at a senior citizen luncheon on Monday, Aug. 10. Lisenby has been beekeeping about eight years and currently has five colonies of bees at his Mountain Brook home, he said.

He typically has four to eight colonies each year that produce 200 to 800 pounds of honey per year, he said. The level of production varies widely, depending on the weather and the health of the bee colonies, he said.

In his talk at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, he plans to discuss the biology of bees, the life cycle of bees, equipment and tools used in beekeeping and how to harvest honey, he said. He’ll also have a frame of live honey bees enclosed in plexiglass for observation, he said.

The Jefferson County Beekeepers Association has about 225 paid members (the largest county association in Alabama) and meets monthly at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Lisenby said. The meetings are open to the public.

The cost for the Aug. 10 lunceon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center is $8 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the front desk at the Civic Center at 205-978-0166.