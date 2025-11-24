Beautification Board promotes Light Up Vestavia Hills campaign

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Beautification Board Facebook page One of the winners of the 2024 Light Up Vestavia Hills campaign.

The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board is encouraging residents to take part in a Light Up Vestavia Hills campaign for the holiday season.

The board is asking residents to place at least one tree featuring white lights, a menorah or any seasonal symbol in their yards, visible from the streets, during the holiday season. The goal is to start shining the lights or other holiday décor by Dec. 1.

The Beautification Board also will conduct winter yard judging Dec. 5-14. Judges will base winners on both maintenance and appearance both during the day and at night.