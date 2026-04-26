Be the One 5K supports veteran suicide prevention efforts

The American Legion will host the Be the One 5K on Saturday, May 2, at Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ruck and walk at 8:40 a.m. The event is part of a national effort to raise awareness about veteran suicide and support programs such as peer groups and outreach initiatives.

Organizers aim to raise $100,000 through registration fees, donations and sponsorships. Participants will receive a race T-shirt and be entered into raffle prize drawings.

Medals will be awarded to the top three overall finishers and top finishers in each age division.

Registration is $35. For more information, visit betheonetoday.com.