Be the One 5K supports veteran suicide prevention efforts

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The American Legion will host the Be the One 5K on Saturday, May 2, at Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Road.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ruck and walk at 8:40 a.m. The event is part of a national effort to raise awareness about veteran suicide and support programs such as peer groups and outreach initiatives.

Organizers aim to raise $100,000 through registration fees, donations and sponsorships. Participants will receive a race T-shirt and be entered into raffle prize drawings.

Medals will be awarded to the top three overall finishers and top finishers in each age division.

Registration is $35. For more information, visit betheonetoday.com.