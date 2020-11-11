BDry Waterproofing withdraws rezoning application

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Land at 2237 Rocky Ridge Road on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The new landowner, BDry Waterproofing, is working with the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Board to seek a new zoning code. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The developers of property at 2237 Rocky Ridge Road have withdrawn their request for rezoning, after several public meetings.

The application for the rezoning of the property from preferred commercial to industrial zoning was withdrawn prior to the Nov. 12 meeting of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission, said Michael Morrison, zoning administrator with the county's department of development services.

Scott Deaton, the realtor representing the company, said in September that the buyer of the property had been in a serious car accident and was in traction in Wisconsin, keeping him from being able to submit more information about the proposed development and any revisions to the site plan to the commission, which asked for those documents before they began amending the land use plan to allow for industrial zoning on the property.

Several residents have expressed concern with the proposed development, citing traffic and safety concerns, as well as the noise that would come from having gravel trucks in their backyard.

“No one wants to hear ‘beep, beep,’ in their backyard,” said resident John Cucinotta earlier this fall.

Michael Aughtman, a resident, previously said the community is historic and residents want to keep it in good condition.

“It’s not a community in decline; it’s a community that’s well-kept,” Aughtman said.

Aughtman said it feels like there has been a constant push against the neighborhood.