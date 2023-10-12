BCR Wealth Strategies to host 'BCR Wealth 2023 Fall Party'

BCR Wealth Strategies is hosting the "BCR Wealth 2023 Fall Party" on Oct. 12, 2023, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at their Urban Center Parkway headquarters, bringing together clients, partners, and the local community.

The event will feature live music, food, and drinks, creating a vibrant atmosphere suitable for families. Children are welcome.

Attendees can mingle with BCR Wealth Strategies' financial experts at the party.

To register, visit events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejxwgrzzb8e045ac&llr=urdonkhab.