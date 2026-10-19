Barrel & Blues brings Southern supper, live music and fundraiser to Overture Tributary

× Expand Image courtesy of Overture Tributary

Overture Tributary will host Barrel & Blues: An Elevated Southern Evening on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at 3171 Highway 280.

The free event will feature a Southern supper from SAW's BBQ along with a spirits tasting fundraiser presented with Patina Pages & Pours. Signature cocktails will also be available during the evening.

Carl Hoss will provide live music spanning country, blues, Southern rock and classic favorites. Guests are invited to dance, line dance or two-step during the event.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Birmingham Humane Society.

The suggested attire is "Western Cocktail | Something Blue," with organizers encouraging polished evening wear accented by boots, bolo ties, denim, hats or touches of blue.

Admission is free, but seating is limited and an RSVP is encouraged. For more information, visit overturetributary.com or call 205-905-6000.