Bargain Days brings communitywide shopping event to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Bargain Days on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing a communitywide shopping event to businesses throughout the city.

Designed as a citywide sidewalk sale, Bargain Days encourages residents to shop locally while finding discounts and special offers from participating merchants. Businesses from all six Vestavia Hills districts are invited to participate, including locations along U.S. 31 and in Cahaba Heights, Liberty Park, Patchwork Farms and Rocky Ridge.

Participating businesses announced so far include Piddlin Art & Antique, Rocky Ridge Drug Co., Fleet Feet, Bandwagon, Manhattan South, Flip-Flops & What Nots, Gigi's, The Lili Pad, Leaf & Petal, Bark Avenue and Second Hand Rose.

The Chamber is continuing to accept participating businesses ahead of the event. Individual sales, promotions and hours may vary by business.

Businesses interested in joining can fill out this form.