Back to School Bash brings music, art and family fun to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Arts Council Bash 2026 - 1

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Center.

The free community event will feature live music by Vestavia-based band Redwood, artist vendors, children's activities and family-friendly entertainment on the City Center green space. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music while exploring artwork from local artists.

Several restaurants are located within walking distance, making it easy for families to grab dinner before or during the event.

The arts council is also seeking up to 15 artist vendors to participate. Vendor registration is $15, and participants are responsible for providing their own tables and optional tents. Electricity is not guaranteed.

For more information about attending or becoming a vendor, visit the Vestavia Hills Arts Council's Facebook page.