Back 2 School in the Hills returns for 6th year

Staff photo. Kids dance to "YMCA" at Back 2 School in the Hills 2017. The event was held at Fox Field at the Cahaba Heights ball fields.

For the sixth year in a row, Back 2 School in the Hills will provide families a chance to have one last party as the school year gets underway.

This year’s event is set for Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Baptist Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. The event originally began in Cahaba Heights at Oliver Square in 2014.

The event will feature a business expo with giveaways, games and door prizes donated by members of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and community supporters. Inflatables and children’s games will also be available.

The event is held the day after Vestavia Hills City Schools begin, and a family movie will be shown at dusk. Families can bring blankets or chairs to sit on and food and drinks (non-alcoholic) can be brought. No pets are allowed.

This year’s title sponsor is ARC Realty, with presenting sponsors JAMM Entertainment Services, Deborah’s Party Rentals and Birmingham Christian Family. The event is organized by the chamber of commerce, with help from the city’s police department and parks and recreation.

“We are very grateful to Philadelphia Baptist Church for allowing us to have our annual Back to School event at their newly-renovated church,” said Lisa Christopher, membership and marketing consultant for the chamber. “They have participated as sponsors in previous years and are very excited to host us this year.

“... Our excellent school system and our emphasis on learning in Vestavia Hills is paramount; therefore, it is fitting to have such a large celebration,” Christopher said.