Author Rebecca Walden to host book signing at Vestavia boutique

× Expand Image courtesy of Serendipity Boutique

Author Rebecca Walden will host a book signing on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Serendipity Boutique, 4232 Dolly Ridge Road.

Walden will sign copies of her book, “You Have a Gift to Bring,” which explores themes of personal growth, leadership and finding purpose through life experiences. Copies will be available for purchase, including pre-signed options.

The event will also feature light refreshments, with opportunities for attendees to shop while visiting with the author.

Walden has written for publications including Reader’s Digest, Southern Living and The Huffington Post and works with leaders on communication and clarity.