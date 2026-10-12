Author Howard Pearlstein to discuss books as business marketing tools

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Howard Pearlstein will present "Write a Book: Create the Ultimate Marketing Tool" on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The program will focus on how business owners and professionals can use a book to establish authority, build trust with potential clients and communicate their ideas before an initial meeting.

Pearlstein will draw on his experience as an author, ghostwriter and advertising creative director. He has written 12 traditionally published books that have been translated into six languages and has ghostwritten nonfiction books and content for leaders at Regions Bank, Bank of Idaho and BBVA.

His advertising work has included brands such as Toyota, Verizon and Honda. He is also the author of "The Unstoppable Picture Book Author."

The program is intended for people interested in turning their professional knowledge, personal experience or business story into a book that can serve as a long-term marketing tool.