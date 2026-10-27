Author Ann Marie Corgill to discuss elementary writing instruction

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host author Ann Marie Corgill on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4-5 p.m. for a program centered on her book, "How Do I Launch Writing in the Elementary Classroom?"

Published by the National Council of Teachers of English in fall 2026, the book draws on research and Corgill's classroom experience to help educators create writing environments where elementary students can develop confidence and skill.

Corgill explores topics including classroom setup, routines, instructional practices, tools for young writers, anchor charts and student writing. The book also includes photographs and classroom artifacts designed to give teachers practical examples they can adapt for their own classrooms.

The program is especially relevant for educators looking for guidance during the first weeks of school, when writing routines and expectations are being established.

Corgill previously taught at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and now serves as the school librarian at Dolly Ridge Elementary.

The library is partnering with Vestavia Hills elementary schools for the author visit.