Audit: City ends fiscal 2025 in strong status

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The city of Vestavia Hills ended fiscal 2025 in a strong financial condition, with total revenues increasing 4% from fiscal 2024 to $84.2 million and the city’s general fund balance growing 5.3% to $33.3 million, according to the 2025 audit approved by the council in July.

Sales and use taxes, the city’s largest source of revenue, totaled $31.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 6.9%, from 2024, the audit shows. Sales and use taxes accounted for 37.6% of all revenues received in 2025.

Sales and use tax revenues have grown 142% over the last nine years from $13.1 million in 2016 to $31.6 million in 2025. The biggest source of sales and use tax revenue was restaurants, bringing in $4.85 million in 2025 and surpassing grocery stores for the first time in at least nine years.

Grocery store sales and use tax revenues declined from $5.48 million to $4.83 million — the first decline in at least nine years. That decline was perhaps related to the closure of the Winn-Dixie in Cahaba Heights in May 2025.

City officials are eager to see the redevelopment of that site as a Walmart Neighborhood Market, which will help boost tax revenues once again. There is a Publix nearby, but it is in the city limits of Mountain Brook, and those tax revenues go to Mountain Brook.

In 2025, Vestavia Hills also received $4.56 million in sales and use taxes from retail merchandise stores, $3.24 million from home furnishings and building supply stores, $1.08 million from automotive sales and $11.19 million from a variety of other sources, the audit shows.

The largest sales tax payers, in order, were: Publix Alabama, Walmart, Royal Automotive, Mark’s Outdoors, Apple, American Multi Cinema, Raj Ajit Hotel, Jaxnco, Walgreen and JC Hospitality.

Property taxes collected for 2025 totaled $21.4 million — an increase of 2.6% from $20.9 million in 2024 and up 67% from $12.9 million in 2016. Revenue from licenses and permits decreased in 2025 by 16.4% to $1.4 million.

The city’s total expenditures from government funds in 2025 were $88.3 million, which led to a 6% decline in the overall fund balance — or $2.8 million, ending with $43.4 million as an overall fund balance on Sept. 30, 2025.

The city’s general fund saw its revenues exceed budgeted revenues by $6.5 million or 10%, and actual expenditures exceeded the budget by $2.3 million or 4.4%. The overage resulted principally from new economic incentive programs increasing general government expenditures by $2.4 million or 24.6%. The end result was a $1.6 million increase in the general fund balance at the end of the year.

The city of Vestavia Hills had $141.5 million of long-term debt and liabilities at the end of 2025, including $80.6 million in outstanding principal owed on warrants that were borrowed for various reasons dating back to 2013.

The city’s payment plan calls for paying $7.4 million in principal and interest for each of the next three years, about $7 million per year for two years after that, and then an average of $6.3 million for five years after that. Total payments due through 2048 totaled about $109 million.

However, city leaders are contemplating borrowing additional money to pay for other projects that include a new police station, maintenance facility and library/community center in Liberty Park. The city’s debt limit is $237 million, so it is well within its debt limits.

To see the full audit, go to vhal.org/financial-statements.