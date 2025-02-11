At Vestavia Hills chamber, Montgomery urges action to prevent domestic violence

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Executive Director Meredith Montgomery provides updates on the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Feb. 11, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Executive Director Meredith Montgomery provides updates on the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Feb. 11, 2025, as Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, foundation president Susann Montgomery-Clark and foundation board member Rod Clark look on. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens The brochure for the Megan Montgomery Foundation tells the story of its important mission to educate about domestic violence. Prev Next

Meredith Montgomery stood before the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, carrying a mission born from tragedy. Her sister, Megan Montgomery, was murdered by her estranged husband in 2019 after leaving an abusive marriage. Now, Meredith leads the Megan Montgomery Foundation, working to prevent domestic violence through education and early intervention.

The foundation was created to fulfill Megan’s vision of educating young people about the warning signs of relationship violence and how to prevent it.

“We raise funds and engage school leaders to provide grants,” Montgomery said. “These grants go directly to schools and nonprofits for healthy relationship programs. We want to empower students with skills before any of it escalates to abuse.”

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $270,000 in grants, helping more than 18,000 individuals learn about healthy relationships. Schools and nonprofits can select from nationally based programs or choose their own, ensuring a tailored approach to prevention.

One of the foundation’s most impactful programs was a recent event at Alabama State University focusing on men and boys. “If we don’t mobilize men to the intimate partner violence table to effect change, we’re just managing the problem,” Montgomery said, citing that 83% of attendees at the ASU event reported increased awareness of domestic violence laws, and 100% said they would intervene if they witnessed an abusive incident.

Meredith’s mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark, co-founder and foundation board president, addressed the urgent need for education, particularly among teens and young adults.

“Domestic violence cuts across every race, every age, every income and every education level,” she said. “One in three young people will be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship, yet only 33% will tell anyone.”

Montgomery-Clark cited alarming statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noting that 42% of high school students experience persistent sadness or hopelessness, and 10% have attempted suicide. “The kids are not all right,” she said, emphasizing the importance of early intervention.

She also discussed the issue of victim blaming, sharing stories of young girls punished for speaking out against their abusers. “Only about 10% of rapes on college campuses are reported because girls learn early — if you report, you’ll be blamed,” she said.

Rod Clark, Megan’s stepfather and the foundation’s treasurer, provided a deeply personal account of Megan’s story. A passionate advocate for animal rights and a devoted volunteer, Megan was a successful young professional before she met the man who would ultimately take her life. She escaped the abusive marriage, but Clark emphasized that leaving is often the most dangerous time.

“Megan was killed within 90 days of leaving,” he said. “She had sought protection from the courts, but justice was delayed — and justice delayed is justice denied.”

Clark also highlighted statistics on law enforcement’s response to domestic violence, noting that in 91% of intimate partner homicides, police had prior contact with the victim.

“The system failed her,” he said. “That’s why we’re carrying on Megan’s vision — educating on the realities of relationship violence and funding programs year-round.”

The foundation has been widely recognized for its impact, earning the 2024 Top Young Nonprofit award from the Birmingham Business Journal and the 2024 Charitable Organization of the Year honor from the Alabama Association of Fundraising Professionals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the foundation hosts fundraising events to support its mission. Its Couplets event, a free online webinar hosted by the One Love Foundation, will take place on Feb. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event, facilitated by Christine Wiggins, director of Wallace State Cares, will educate middle and high school students on healthy dating behaviors and how to recognize warning signs such as anger, control and disrespect. Those interested can register at megansfoundation.org.

The annual Gingerbread Jam, held each year at the Vestavia Civic Center, continues to be a major community event supporting the cause.

As Montgomery closed out the presentation, she left the audience with a call to action. “Donate, sponsor, volunteer — there are so many ways to be involved,” she said. “Every small effort we make together can change lives.”

For more information about the foundation’s programs and upcoming events, visit megansfoundation.org.