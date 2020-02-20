Arts Council seeks to revitalize city’s arts scene

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The first meeting about the Vestavia Hills Arts Council was Feb. 12 at City Hall.

In years past, the city of Vestavia Hills has hosted Art in the Hills, the Dogwood Festival and other art-themed events. But in recent years, those events, for various reasons, have not been continued, and the city’s arts scene has been shrinking.

Mayor Ashley Curry and other volunteer leaders want to change that by forming the Vestavia Hills Arts Council.

“The arts are important to me; we’re a very artistic and craft-oriented family,” said Andi Preston, a volunteer who leads the Friends of the Library group. “I think there’s a great lack of it in our culture and definitely in our city.”

An exploratory meeting was held in mid-February with people previously and currently involved in the arts, including Preston, Quint Harris (music director at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church), Megan Rudolph (a choir director at Vestavia Hills High School) and others.

Buddy Jessup, an arts enthusiast and amateur artist, said he’d be willing to help create the council’s structure. While it wouldn’t be set in stone, it could feature different volunteers leading different kinds of art initiatives, ranging from visual arts to performing arts and others, as well as have someone oversee publicity, he said.

Former Mayor Sara Wuska said she remembers the city having arts classes, including ceramics and calligraphy, at the civic center, and those could be some of the events brought back.

Several volunteers asked about having a designated space. While it might be possible to use existing facilities such as the high school or local churches, another option might be to use the Vestavia Hills City Center, Curry said.

Curry said KPR, the property manager for the City Center, has redone the space between First Watch and Panera Bread to make it more appealing to residents to come and sit and enjoy the area, such as removing the fountain and adding green space, seating and overhead lights.

KPR also has expressed interest in hosting some arts events there, he said.

The exploratory group talked about both bringing back past events and beginning new ones.

Cindy Bartlett helped organize Art in the Hills in the past and said the event had three great years, but then turnout began to drop.

With the new community building slated to open sometime next year, the group discussed the possibility of hosting Art in the Hills, as well as other events, indoors to help attract more people.

This year, the council may coordinate events with the city’s 70th birthday, which will be celebrated at various points throughout the year, Curry said.

Whatever events the council decides to hold, Harris said the organization should be grown slowly and in the right way. The possibility of starting a nonprofit was also discussed.

Volunteers will be essential to the task, but Wuska said city residents have always stepped up to help.

“This city was built on volunteerism,” she said.

Those interested in helping with the council should contact City Hall at 205-978-0100.