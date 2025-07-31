Artists to 'Chalk the Hills' on Rocky Ridge sidewalks

× Expand Image from Rocky Ridge Merchants Association

The Rocky Ridge Merchants Association is holding a “Chalk the Hills” event Saturday, Aug. 2, in the Rocky Ridge business district.

Artists of all ages and ability are invited to join in decorating the sidewalks in the business district with chalk art that follows a movie theme.

Students, amateurs and professional artists are welcome to join in the contest. Each artist that registers gets a basic chalk kit, but artists are allowed to bring their own chalk for an expanded color palette. Stencils also are allowed.

Artists can register to be part of the contest online here through 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1. In-person registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The chalk art contest takes place from 5 to 7 p.m., and winners will be announced at 7:45 p.m. Awards will be given for the following age groups (0-12, 13-18 and 19+).The public also gets to vote for a People’s Choice award.

There will be a kids’ zone from 5 to 8 p.m. with a toddler chalk area, bubbles, hands-on activities and face painting.