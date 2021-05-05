Aquatic Complex opens this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children play in the splash pad at Vestavia Hills’ newly opened Aquatic Center on Sept. 12. The complex is set to open this year on Memorial Day weekend, beginning May 28, and this year’s pool season will run through Labor Day.

The first full year of the new Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex will begin later this month.

The complex is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, beginning May 28, and this year’s pool season will run through Labor Day, Vestavia Hills Communications Director Cinnamon McCulley said.

Resident passes are now on sale and are $75 for individuals through age 54 and $35 for senior adults 55 years and older. Membership passes cost $300 maximum per family, and a daily guest pass is $10. Guests must be accompanied by a member, with no more than one guest per member per day.

The complex features a competition pool and a family-style leisure pool, both of which will be closely monitored by trained lifeguards. The family-style leisure pool features a zero-step entry, interactive water features and a swirling vortex for entertainment. The competition pool is designed for intermediate to advanced swimmers and offers a diving well, four dedicated lap lanes and an open swim area.

Also within the pool area are lounge chairs for tanning or relaxing in a shady area, restrooms/locker rooms and a concessions area with a dedicated covered dining space.

While programming for the summer was not immediate available, McCulley said an activity guide for the Parks and Recreation Department would be available later this spring. Programming may include swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes.