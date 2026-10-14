Applicants sought for 2026 appointments to Vestavia Hills library, park boards

× Expand Photos courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest teen section, left, and the Vestavia Hills soccer complex at Liberty Park.

The Vestavia Hills City Council is accepting applications for upcoming openings on the Vestavia Hills Library Board and the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board.

The current four-year terms of Library Board Chairwoman April Jackson-MacLennan and Vice Chairwoman Susan Swagler both end at the end of this year. They are eligible to apply for reappointment, but the City Council is accepting applications from anyone who is interested.

Likewise, the current term of Parks and Recreation Board President Kirk McCulley also ends at the end of this year.

The deadline to apply for both boards is 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Applications can be submitted on the city’s website here.

The City Council plans to schedule in-person interviews with applicants and expects to vote on the appointments on Dec. 7, Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said.

The Library Board typically meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, and board members serve four-year terms. The Parks and Recreation Board typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, and park board members serve five-year terms.