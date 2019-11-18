Annual Reindeer Dash 5K, fun run to benefit Grace Klein Community

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. 2018 Reindeer Dash 20 Runners near the finish line as they participate in the 2018 Reindeer Dash 5K at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills on Dec. 22. × 2 of 2 Expand Reindeer Dash 5K and Fun Run info. Prev Next

The annual Reindeer Dash 5K and Fun Run is once again being hosted by Pure Fitness this December, offering residents in the Vestavia Hills area a chance to dress up for the holiday season while getting some exercise.

The race is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Pure Fitness, located at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115. There is both a 5K race and a 1-mile fun run.

Owner Erin Holtz said the races benefit Grace Klein Community, a nonprofit which assists people in the area with food, clothing and household needs. The event is in its third year.

Through mid-October, about 130 people had signed up, Holtz said. The deadline for registration is set for Dec. 12.

To really get in the spirit of the Christmas season, race participants can dress in their favorite holiday attire and after the race enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and treats, according to the event’s Facebook page.

“It’s a way to give back to the community,” Holtz said. “It’s a fun way to get out with family.”

Holtz said the $30 registration fee for the 5K and $15 fee or the 1-mile fun run includes a race T-shirt. Trak Shak is helping with the event, Holtz said.

To register, visit runsignup.com/reindeerdash2019. For more information about Pure Fitness, visit the company’s Facebook page or purefitnessllc.com.