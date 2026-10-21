Andy’s Garden Center to host all-day Halloween Carnival

× Expand Image courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Andy’s Garden Center will host an all-day Halloween Carnival starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills.

The family-friendly event will feature fall carnival games with candy prizes, a pumpkin decorating contest and opportunities for children and adults to wear their Halloween costumes.

The Ridge will serve lunch during the event, and live music is scheduled from 1-4 p.m.

Guests can also enter the pumpkin decorating contest, with organizers encouraging designs ranging from spooky and silly to colorful and elaborate.

The carnival is designed as a casual fall gathering where families can play games, collect candy, grab lunch and spend time together at the garden center.