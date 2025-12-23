Amwaste modifies garbage pickup schedule for holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amwaste An Amwaste truck makes the rounds to pick up garbage.

Amwaste will be modifying its garbage pickup schedule in Vestavia Hills for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The garbage collection company will be closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1, city officials said.

Vestavia Hills residents who normally have garbage pickup on Thursday or Friday of each of these weeks may have their collection delayed up to two days, city officials said.

It’s also possible that garbage normally picked up on Thursday or Friday may not be picked up until the next regular collection day due to increased volume and holiday schedule adjustments, the city said.