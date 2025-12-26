Amwaste garbage pickup delays due to New Year holiday

× Expand Still shot from Amwaste promotional video An Amwaste truck picks up garbage.

Garbage pickup in Vestavia Hills will be modified again this week due to the New Year’s Day holiday, city officials said.

Amwaste will be closed and will not pick up garbage on Thursday, Jan. 1. That means that Vestavia Hills residents who normally have garbage pickup on Thursday or Friday may have their collection delayed up to two days, city officials said.

It’s also possible that garbage normally picked up on Thursday or Friday may not be picked up until the next regular collection day due to increased volume and holiday schedule adjustments, the city said.