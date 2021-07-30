Ammons hopes Grants Mill can be repaved and improved

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons has been working for a while to get portions of Grants Mill Road repaved and improved and has held discussions with the city of Birmingham about the proposed project.

The road is under the jurisdiction of the city of Birmingham, but Ammons, whose district includes Vestavia Hills, said the proposal is for county crews to do the work, while the city would pay for the materials.

“That road is in super bad shape,” Ammons said. “There’s more that needs to be done besides paving.”

Ammons said portions of the road between Alabama 119 and the Cahaba River would be repaved and improved, which would also include drainage improvements and edging. The city of Birmingham has patched the road several times, but Ammons said more work is needed.

Since taking office in 2018, calls have been coming to Ammons about the condition of the road, specifically from residents in Liberty Park and in the Cotswolds. Ammons said if the project were to be approved by both the County Commission and the Birmingham City Council, he hopes the work can be completed by the fall, but it depends on funding. However, Ammons said it may take some time because multijurisdictional agreements must be completed and approved.

Ammons said he has spoken with Hunter Williams, one of Birmingham’s council members, who told him that it is all about the funding at this point, and that the city has a “number of streets that are higher priority,” though they do want to get the work done. Ammons said he appreciates Williams and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin making the improvements of Grants Mill Road a priority.

Ammons said he did not yet know any potential impacts on traffic patterns because of the project if it is approved.