Amendment granting city authority to pursue condemnation on Crosshaven Drive passes

At the Feb. 24 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, the Council voted to pass an amendment granting the city power to pursue condemnation for the Crosshaven Drive project, with a verbal agreement that the power would be used on currently problematic properties, and that any future condemnations would first be brought to the attention of the Council.

The amendment to the ordinance authorizing the pursuing of rights of way and easements for the project gives the city the power to pursue condemnation but is not tied specifically to the two properties that will not sell the rights of way to the city. Council member Kimberly Cook raised concerns of how broad the amendment was.

City Manager Jeff Downes agreed that he would not seek condemnation on any other properties without bringing it to the attention of the Council. Downes said while other properties from which the city needed right of way have reached an agreement with the city, those deals are not yet finalized.

City Attorney Pat Boone said the amendment was brought before the Council due to concerns that the existing ordinance did not specifically state the city had any authority to pursue condemnation, a point that might be raised in court during condemnation proceedings.

In his report to the Council, Downes told them he would be sending a memo advising how the city might take advantage of a “very good market” to restructure its debt services for the Community Spaces Plan, in light of cost increases to the program due to the building of the new pool and possible increases to other projects.

While it has yet to be formally approved by the Council, the bid for the community building, which was projected to increase from its original cost of $15.3 million to $19.4 million, causing much of the projected cost increases, came in under its original projection.

The low bid, submitted by Amason and Associates, was $13.6 million, with all alternates [operable partitions, athletic wood flooring, new planting on the east entry drive and annual landscape maintenance] included. The base bid from Amason was roughly $13.1 million.

Downes also informed the Council of public meetings set for March 2 at 6 p.m. and March 3 at 11:30 a.m., where the public can hear plans for and give feedback on equipment to be installed at the new playground at Wald Park.

In other business, the Council approved an alcohol license for Troups Pizza, which in late March or early April will move into the space at 3144 Heights Village, which was formerly occupied by Wintzell’s.

A representative from the restaurant said the business will offer, in addition to pizza, soups, salad and sandwiches.

Property at 312 Montgomery Highway and 1990 Southwood Road was rezoned from Vestavia Hills R-2 [medium density residential district] and O-1 [office park district] to VH B-1.2 [neighborhood mixed-use district]. The property is planned to become a dental clinic.

In response to concern from the public, a representative from Gonzalez, Strength and Associates said their site plan does include both a six-foot high retaining wall with a six-foot fence and landscaping on top to ensure privacy for neighboring homes, and the ordinance also includes conditions barring on-street parking on Southwood Road and no elevated lighting.

The Council also repealed and replaced its flood damage prevention ordinance in order to meet standards set forth by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The ordinance also gives the city authority to issue stop work orders and other measures if developers in flood zones do not abide by the ordinance.

