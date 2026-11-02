Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run returns to Liberty Park Nov. 14

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The Amanda Pair Foundation will hold its fifth annual Legacy Run on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Liberty Park, with proceeds going toward a memorial scholarship for Vestavia Hills High School seniors.

The race, presented by Alabama Oncology and part of the Alabama Race Series, includes a 5K and 10K open to runners and walkers of all ages. Both begin at 8:30 a.m. at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, loop through the community and finish back at the school. A 1-mile family fun run and walk follows at 9:30 a.m., and Liberty Park Middle School students can take part in a free timed mile at the same time. A virtual 5K/10K option is also available.

The foundation is named for Amanda Pair, a longtime volunteer with the Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park PTO who served as its president during the 2020-21 school year. She died of lung cancer in June 2022 at age 40.

The majority of the proceeds will fund a scholarship created in her memory by the foundation and the VHELP PTO. The award goes each year to a VHHS senior who attended VHELP and, in the foundation’s words, exemplifies the Rebel spirit with a servant heart. The scholarship will be available through 2035.

Last year’s race drew 668 registrants, the event’s largest field to date, and raised $34,256.

Registration is $45 for the 5K, $55 for the 10K, $20 for the fun run and $25 for the virtual race. Those who register by Oct. 30 will receive a race shirt. Online registration for the 5K and 10K closes at 6 p.m. Nov. 13. Parking will be available at Liberty Park Middle School.

To register, visit runsignup.com and search for the Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run. Donations can be made at amandapair.org.