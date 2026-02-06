2026 Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Gala set for Feb. 21

× Expand Photo from Amanda Pair Foundation Facebook page Attendees at the 2025 Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Gala

The Amanda Pair Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Legacy Gala to raise money for cancer research.

The black-tie event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction.

Money raised goes toward the foundation, which funds research on lung cancer and ROS-1 cancers, supports families dealing with cancer, and gives scholarships to students who attended Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and uphold the school’s values.

Tickets are $250 apiece, $400 per couple or $2,000 for 12 tickets. The goal last year was to raise $43,000, but the event drew 230 guests and ended up raising $68,840.

Pair served as a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before dying of lung cancer in June 2022, leaving behind a husband and two daughters. Her family and friends are continuing to honor her legacy by funding research, caring for families and investing in the next generation.

The Legacy Gala is held in February because this is her birthday month.

Go here for tickets or more information.