Altadena Valley Park plans being discussed

Rendering courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills. This rendering shows some of the proposed Phase 1 projects at Altadena Valley Park.

Residents serving on the Altadena Valley Park Committee have begun creating plans to improve the park, including connecting walking trails, building a pavilion and possible amenities such as a canoe launch, playground and disc golf course.

Committee member Mitch Bevill, who works alongside Tony Renta, said Phase 1 of the proposed plans would involve connecting new walking trails, building a pavilion, rest shelter and wildflower masses, restoring a pond and bridge, and installing parking, a storage area and disc golf course. However, the budget for the plan has not yet been approved by the Vestavia Hills City Council.

There was some negative feedback on the original number of proposed parking spaces at a late November public meeting, Bevill said. There will be 47 initial parking spaces added in phase one, with more coming later as needed.

The committee is also working with David Butler of the Cahaba Riverkeeper group to construct a canoe launch, possibly with grant money. This would be part of phase two of the plans. That phase also includes the possibility of archery, restroom restoration, the canoe launch, access and trails, and a BMX pump track, according to information presented to the public.

The committee plans to give the City Council a proposal on the cost of the proposed work.

Bevill said he also plans to involve the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation and will work with different groups for funding and possible grants. Bevill said the state’s Wildlife Fish and Game Division will pay for archery targets.

Proposed Altadena Valley Park Improvements

Phase 1

► Connection of walking trails

► Parking and storage space

► Disc golf

► Pavilion

► Rest shelter

► Wildflower masses

► Pond and bridge restoration

Phase 2

► Canoe launch

► Canoe launch access

► Canoe launch trails

► Archery

► BMX pump trail

► Restroom restoration

The goal is to make the park usable after years of it not being so, he said.

The park will always be passive, meaning it will not be used for a specific recreational activity, like the Wald Park ball fields are used for baseball, Bevill said. The original plan for the park was for a large portion of it to become active, but Bevill said nearby residents were not satisfied with that plan, so the 70-acre park will remain passive.

The city purchased the park in 2015 and in June 2020 passed regulations for it. The city had seen residents and others drive golf carts on the course, take trucks and ATVs out there and with no regulations, the city could potentially be liable for any damages or injuries.

The regulations state that no golf carts, go-karts, motorcycles, four-wheelers, three-wheelers or any other type of vehicle is allowed outside of the designated parking area.

Sometime this month, Bevill said the Altadena Valley Park Committee will present its proposal to the City Council and will work to secure funding.