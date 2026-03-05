All-Nashville Roadshow concert set for Wald Park

× Expand Submitted All-Nashville Road Show

The All-Nashville Roadshow will stop in Vestavia Hills on Friday, March 13, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Wald Park.

The traveling show brings the spirit of Music City to local communities with live performances by Nashville-based artists, along with food, craft beer and a festival-style atmosphere under the stars. The Vestavia Hills lineup includes performers Charlie Argo, Gloria Anderson and Summerlyn Powers, with comedian Charlie Vergos serving as host.

Argo, an Americana artist known for his soulful voice and energetic live performances, will headline with his full band. Anderson, a Nashville-based Americana and country songwriter, has performed at venues such as The Bluebird Cafe and has been recognized at several national songwriting competitions. Powers, whose music blends Southern rock and folk influences, will open the evening with a solo set.

The event will also celebrate Nashville’s food and culture with menu items such as Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, Southern fried bologna, barbecue sandwiches, slaw dogs, MoonPies and RC Cola, along with Nashville craft beer.

Only 400 tickets will be available for the concert. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or rent chairs, side tables and lights that will be available on-site.

Tickets range from $39 to $59. For more information, visit allnashvilleroadshow.com.