All-Nashville Road Show music festival coming to Wald Park March 13

Three singers in a traveling show from Nashville are slated to give a concert in Vestavia Hills’ Wald Park on Friday, March 13.

The event, called the All-Nashville Roadshow, will feature performances by Charlie Argo, Gloria Anderson and Summerlyn Powers, with Zach Selwyn serving as host.

The show also is a celebration of Nashville’s food, craft beer and culture and will include Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, Southern fried bologna, barbecue sandwiches, slaw dogs, Moon Pies, RC Cola and Nashville craft beer.

Only 400 tickets will be sold for the concert. Attendees can bring their own chairs or rent chairs, side tables and lights that will be provided as an option. Tickets range from $39 to $59 and can be purchased here.